Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.24 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $143,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $514,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock worth $3,545,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,484,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,872,000 after purchasing an additional 75,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 722,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 707,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 685,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.