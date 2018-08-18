Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.24 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $143,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $514,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock worth $3,545,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,484,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,872,000 after purchasing an additional 75,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 722,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 707,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 685,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply