Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams Companies Inc (WMB) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.15. Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $347,967.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,883.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,952. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,783,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,182,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354,857 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,256,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,798 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,456 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,299,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,876,000 after purchasing an additional 247,977 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 215.87%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

