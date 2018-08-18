Zacks: Brokerages Expect Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NETS) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Netshoes (CAYMAN) reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Netshoes (CAYMAN) will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Netshoes (CAYMAN).

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Netshoes (CAYMAN) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

NYSE NETS remained flat at $$2.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $78.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Netshoes has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) Company Profile

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

