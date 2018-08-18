Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tecogen (TGEN) to Strong Sell

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Tecogen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Tecogen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tecogen in a research report on Wednesday.

TGEN opened at $3.25 on Friday. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 million. Tecogen had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.06%. equities analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tecogen in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tecogen in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tecogen by 52.5% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 321,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 110,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecogen by 447.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 421,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecogen (TGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.