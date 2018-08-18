Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Cap of $18.09 Million

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin and LBank. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and $119,010.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00277846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00151439 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000183 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011355 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.04 or 0.06760057 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

