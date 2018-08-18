Zendesk Inc (ZEN) SVP Sells $475,215.34 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP John Geschke sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $475,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,206.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $295,100.00.

On Friday, June 1st, John Geschke sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $254,520.00.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $141.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 31.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,391,000 after buying an additional 2,268,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,462,000 after buying an additional 579,772 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 11.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,425,000 after buying an additional 220,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zendesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,802,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,301,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 5,591.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,568,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

