Zilbercoin Price Reaches $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (ZBC)

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Zilbercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zilbercoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Zilbercoin has a market cap of $208,251.00 and $0.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004820 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00260407 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002070 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00063611 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilbercoin Coin Profile

Zilbercoin (ZBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,195,877 coins and its circulating supply is 8,750,209 coins. Zilbercoin’s official website is zilbercoin.de. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc.

Buying and Selling Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilbercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilbercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

