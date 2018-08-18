Zoetis (ZTS) PT Raised to $103.00 at Argus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target boosted by Argus from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.53.

ZTS stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $12,359,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 46,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $4,252,765.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,099 shares of company stock valued at $17,978,939. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 136,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,845,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,156,000 after acquiring an additional 531,837 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Zoetis by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

