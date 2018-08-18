Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.09

Media headlines about Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zosano Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.581730942165 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 115,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,879. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.14.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.