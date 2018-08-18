Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,194 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,897 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 47,783 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,142 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUMZ. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research began coverage on Zumiez in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $106,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,709,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,144,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $29.15 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

