Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,863 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $47,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 717,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 390,747 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Societe Generale set a $46.50 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.