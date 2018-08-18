Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.96 Million Stake in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,560,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,609,000 after purchasing an additional 467,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,873,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,543 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Waste Connections by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,260,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,073,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, President Steven F. Bouck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 303,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,430.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Stephen Black sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,440. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $80.08 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

