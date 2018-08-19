$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Duluth posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.23 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $744.50 million, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Duluth has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

In related news, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,245.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $238,033 in the last ninety days. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

