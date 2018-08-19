$0.28 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc (NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.24. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

In related news, Director Michael Todman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $106,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,715 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 5,180.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.17. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

Newell Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

