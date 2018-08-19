$0.49 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (UDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. UDR posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. UDR had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $259.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

In other UDR news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,423.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $118,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1,406.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $39.83. 1,117,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,466. UDR has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

