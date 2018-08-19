$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.58. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $140.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBCI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

GBCI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 190,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,765. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 223,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 250,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,016,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.