$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.58. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $140.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBCI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

GBCI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 190,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,765. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 223,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 250,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,016,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply