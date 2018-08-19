$0.64 EPS Expected for A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.61. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 10,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $640,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,283,213.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Kita sold 9,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $581,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,481 shares of company stock worth $2,013,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 83.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,496. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

