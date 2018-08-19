$0.92 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $432.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.83 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKOH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,060 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $194,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 7,384 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $307,026.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,632,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,880,514.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,361. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 95,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.77. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

