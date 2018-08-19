-$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Health Inc (RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post ($1.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.04) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.36. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 110.71% and a negative net margin of 444.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million.

RDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Radius Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

RDUS traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 1,201,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,033. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.27 per share, with a total value of $1,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,110,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,866,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 169,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.83 per share, with a total value of $3,527,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,460,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,580,817.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 479,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,776,731 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

