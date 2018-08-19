$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KLA-Tencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor reported sales of $969.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KLA-Tencor.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. KLA-Tencor has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 14,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $1,683,387.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total value of $444,058.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,549. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

