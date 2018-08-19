10,500 Shares in Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Orthopediatrics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the first quarter valued at $172,000. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $352.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.36.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 192.23% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. Orthopediatrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthopediatrics news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIDS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

