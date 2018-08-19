11,054 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,178 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 111.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,534 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 96.8% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 848,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 417,399 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Exponent by 100.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 541,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 270,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Exponent to $23.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $50.80 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $48,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $666,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Reiss sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $110,525.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $200,389.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

