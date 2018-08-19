$311.01 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Corp (FNB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to report sales of $311.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.58 million to $317.94 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $291.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.86 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In related news, Director Frank C. Mencini purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

