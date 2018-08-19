33,954 Shares in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (FCNCA) Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,954 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,694,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 867.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 311,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,309,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $378.00 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 311,051 shares in the company, valued at $117,577,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,545 shares of company stock worth $590,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A stock opened at $456.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $323.74 and a 1-year high of $463.44.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.