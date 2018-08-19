389 Shares in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday. Morningstar reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class C has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,245.96.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total value of $12,302,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,200.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $861.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $903.40 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

