$4.72 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to post sales of $4.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.85 billion. D. R. Horton posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year sales of $16.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D. R. Horton.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

DHI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $53.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 462.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 91,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $272,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 10,085.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,197,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,199,000 after acquiring an additional 541,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D. R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.