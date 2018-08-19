4,000 Shares in Intel Co. (INTC) Purchased by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 36.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 24.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 120.8% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 139,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 96,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,789,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $93,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.10 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Intel’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.