$428.08 Million in Sales Expected for Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post sales of $428.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $425.60 million and the highest is $432.34 million. Childrens Place posted sales of $373.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.34). Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.09.

PLCE stock opened at $131.65 on Thursday. Childrens Place has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $161.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,863,195.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,419.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 299.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 82.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

