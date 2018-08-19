$5.57 Billion in Sales Expected for AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.61 billion. AFLAC posted sales of $5.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year sales of $22.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.72 billion to $22.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.72 billion to $22.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.23.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 105.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,061,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AFLAC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,631,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,905 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AFLAC by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,042,000 after purchasing an additional 253,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AFLAC by 98.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,240,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 100.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,887,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

