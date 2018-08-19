$5.59 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (AN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $5.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.40 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $21.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.55 billion to $22.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.92 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $2,027,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,272.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 37,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,729,046.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,189. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $46.38. 750,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

