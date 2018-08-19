503,763 Shares in Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 503,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $356,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $250,381.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of CENX opened at $12.02 on Friday. Century Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

