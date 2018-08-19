614,028 Shares in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 614,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ABEV opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Barclays raised AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

