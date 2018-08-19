7,059 Shares in Citigroup Inc (C) Purchased by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,372.7% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,500,000 after buying an additional 15,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $93,899,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5,933.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,084,792 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,926,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,033,000 after buying an additional 912,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $56,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

In related news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.