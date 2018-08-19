7,509 Shares in Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of Alamo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 141,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of ALG opened at $97.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $120.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.50%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $188,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,059.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $53,770.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

