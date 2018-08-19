$88.90 Million in Sales Expected for Imperva Inc (IMPV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) to post $88.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Imperva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $96.20 million. Imperva reported sales of $83.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperva will report full-year sales of $352.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $371.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $394.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $425.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Imperva.

Get Imperva alerts:

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Imperva had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IMPV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Imperva from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Imperva in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Imperva in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Imperva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Imperva by 276.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Imperva by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperva in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperva in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Imperva in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 249,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,693. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -162.14 and a beta of 1.68. Imperva has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperva (IMPV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.