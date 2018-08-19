AB-Chain RTB Hits Market Capitalization of $397,578.00 (RTB)

AB-Chain RTB (CURRENCY:RTB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One AB-Chain RTB token can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, AB-Chain RTB has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AB-Chain RTB has a market capitalization of $397,578.00 and approximately $949.00 worth of AB-Chain RTB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00302942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00155923 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011822 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00040011 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AB-Chain RTB Profile

AB-Chain RTB launched on February 12th, 2018. AB-Chain RTB’s total supply is 27,857,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,281,455 tokens. The official message board for AB-Chain RTB is medium.com/ab-chain. AB-Chain RTB’s official Twitter account is @AB_CHAIN. AB-Chain RTB’s official website is ab-chain.com.

AB-Chain RTB Token Trading

AB-Chain RTB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AB-Chain RTB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AB-Chain RTB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AB-Chain RTB using one of the exchanges listed above.

