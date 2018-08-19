Aditus One Day Trading Volume Tops $171,817.00 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Aditus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox, DDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Aditus has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aditus has a total market cap of $601,620.00 and approximately $171,817.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00282327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00153905 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00031962 BTC.

Aditus Profile

Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aditus

Aditus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, Mercatox, DDEX, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

