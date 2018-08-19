Admiral Group plc (ADM) Insider Acquires £24,569.20 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Annette Court purchased 1,195 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,056 ($26.23) per share, for a total transaction of £24,569.20 ($31,342.26).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,037 ($25.99) on Friday. Admiral Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,766 ($22.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,184 ($27.86).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a GBX 60 ($0.77) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $58.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.15) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($21.94) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,078 ($26.51) to GBX 2,073 ($26.44) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,045 ($26.09) to GBX 2,010 ($25.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,895.09 ($24.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

