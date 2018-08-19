Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.20

News stories about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 47.8947507212094 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

AMD stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.13, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $20.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $182,356.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,986.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $425,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,002,866 shares of company stock worth $478,816,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

