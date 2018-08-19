Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) will announce sales of $1.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advaxis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. Advaxis posted sales of $3.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advaxis will report full-year sales of $7.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.16 million to $8.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advaxis.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 168.35% and a negative net margin of 1,041.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADXS. ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Advaxis in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADXS. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 182.2% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 697,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

