Aecom (ACM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

News coverage about Aecom (NYSE:ACM) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aecom earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.8622009750856 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Argus downgraded shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of ACM opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.67. Aecom has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Aecom had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aecom news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $657,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $747,410 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

