Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $2.01. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 5557 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Aegean Marine Petroleum Network alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $73.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 278.0% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 5,658,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161,337 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 14.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 752,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 92,967 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 56.5% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 1.5% in the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,020,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile (NYSE:ANW)

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.