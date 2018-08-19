AES Corp (AES) Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 532,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 68,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 11,727.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 392,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on AES and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AES has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a positive return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

