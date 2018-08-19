AGF Management (AGF.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.30

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.37, with a volume of 22415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. CIBC increased their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.33.

AGF Management Company Profile (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a diversified global asset management company with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. The Company offers solutions across four investment management platforms: Fundamental Active Management, Quantitative Solutions, Private Client and Alternative Asset.

