Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ ALDR opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.66. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01. sell-side analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $386,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $98,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,719.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,094. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

