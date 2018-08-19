Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegiant Travel earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.1230904074021 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.54 to $172.92 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.36.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $135.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.15. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.