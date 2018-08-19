AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,353 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

ABEV opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 24.66%. equities analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is a positive change from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.