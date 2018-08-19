AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.02. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock.

Get AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock alerts:

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 278.30%. The company had revenue of $761.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCX. ValuEngine cut shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from $46.89 to $67.44 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock stock remained flat at $$60.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 538,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

In other AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock news, EVP James Gallagher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $154,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,351.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $780,624.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,899,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,197,000 after buying an additional 297,197 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 3,529.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 216,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 210,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 170,997 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $7,867,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,355,000 after buying an additional 139,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.