American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) SVP Melanie M. Kennedy Sells 1,114 Shares

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AWK opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

