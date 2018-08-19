America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CRMT stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $464.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.94.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.39 million. equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,400,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $211,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,471 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,776. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

